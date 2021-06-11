Newscrypto (NWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.82 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $117.21 million and $13.82 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00168637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00196312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.01162608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,849.33 or 0.99847399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,906 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,259 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

