Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Update

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXXY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. 1,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727. Nexi has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

NEXXY has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Monday.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

