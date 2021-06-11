Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Update

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXXY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. 1,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727. Nexi has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

NEXXY has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Monday.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

