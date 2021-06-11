Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nielsen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 421,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 98,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000.

Shares of NLSN opened at $25.58 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

