Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.