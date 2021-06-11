Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,548,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $143.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,003 shares of company stock worth $22,411,077. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

