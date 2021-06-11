Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.12 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of RF opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

