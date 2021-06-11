Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,112 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $54.78 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.59.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

