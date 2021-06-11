NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the May 13th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of NNGRY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 11,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41. NN Group has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $26.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.