Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

Nordson stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.77. 2,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,703. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $224.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,125 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

