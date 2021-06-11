Norinchukin Bank The Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co raised its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $139.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

