Norinchukin Bank The Has $5.56 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

EL stock opened at $298.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.53. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

