Norinchukin Bank The Has $6.18 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $200.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.78.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

