Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,324.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,356.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

