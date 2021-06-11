Norinchukin Bank The Sells 971 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.12. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

