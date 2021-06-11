Norman J. Montgomery Sells 20,000 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FCF stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

