Northland Securities Raises EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.25

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXFO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.79.

EXFO stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $341.23 million, a PE ratio of 594.59 and a beta of 1.33. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in EXFO during the first quarter worth $527,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in EXFO during the first quarter worth $65,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in EXFO during the first quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EXFO by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in EXFO by 21.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

