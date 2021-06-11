Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.490-0.530 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $134.44. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.28.
In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.