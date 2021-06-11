Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.490-0.530 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $134.44. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.28.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

