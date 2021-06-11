Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in May

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the May 13th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVNXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 127,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74. Novonix has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

