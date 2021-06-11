Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) vs. Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Head to Head Contrast

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagen has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Seagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 7.90 $432.79 million $1.53 48.54 Seagen $2.18 billion 13.22 $613.67 million $3.30 48.02

Seagen has higher revenue and earnings than Novozymes A/S. Seagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Seagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 20.72% 26.92% 14.14% Seagen 29.07% 21.41% 17.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Novozymes A/S and Seagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 4 1 0 1.86 Seagen 0 6 9 0 2.60

Seagen has a consensus target price of $186.36, suggesting a potential upside of 17.59%. Given Seagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seagen is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Seagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seagen beats Novozymes A/S on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising denim abrasion and finishing, biopreparation, biopolishing bleach clean-up, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rTrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has collaboration with FMC Corporation to co-develop enzyme solutions. The company is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It also develops Tisotumab Vedotin for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; and SEA-CD40, SEA-TGT, SEA-BCMA, and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; and Merck. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

