Nuggets Market Capitalization Reaches $1.76 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $853.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00197021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.29 or 0.01230743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,140.58 or 0.99959910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

