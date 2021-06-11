Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.59

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $6.61. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 1,020,030 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
