Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.59

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $6.61. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 1,020,030 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 113,482 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

