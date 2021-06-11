Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading Up 0.7%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 5,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 36,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

