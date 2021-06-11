NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVM traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. NuVim has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

NuVim, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade.

