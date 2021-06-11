NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NUVM traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. NuVim has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
NuVim Company Profile
