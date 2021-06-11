nYFI (N0031) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. nYFI has a market cap of $157,166.39 and $11.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can now be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, nYFI has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.73 or 0.00804816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00086436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045121 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

