O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 53.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $423.96. The stock had a trading volume of 157,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.49 and a one year high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

