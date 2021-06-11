O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,801,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after buying an additional 636,884 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,680,977. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $140.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.25. The firm has a market cap of $393.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

