O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.54. 267,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,596,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

