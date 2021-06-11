O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 902 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.29. 34,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,251. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

