O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,042. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

