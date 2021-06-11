O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.80. 3,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,293. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.94. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $195.88.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.