O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.12. 5,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,536. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

