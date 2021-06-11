Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,802,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $43.04 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $234,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,133 shares of company stock worth $179,905 and sold 70,360,257 shares worth $3,060,336,575. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

