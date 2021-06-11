Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.62.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $308.90 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $210.35 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.