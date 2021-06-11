Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Redfin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $256,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,334.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,232,443 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

RDFN opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,497.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

