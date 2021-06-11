Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 419 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $246,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 67.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.2% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

PAYC stock opened at $335.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.71. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

