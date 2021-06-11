Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 186,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,259.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.05. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

