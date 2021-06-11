Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. Comerica Bank raised its stake in RingCentral by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in RingCentral by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after buying an additional 67,035 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock opened at $268.00 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,072.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $71,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,097,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,556 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,839. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.