Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 25.58 and last traded at 25.78. Approximately 75,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,526,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.99.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crème fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

