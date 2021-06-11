Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Chardan Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,167,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 169,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

