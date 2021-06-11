OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 112,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,032. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,525,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

