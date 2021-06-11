OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.89 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

