Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.94. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 21,199 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.