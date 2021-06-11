Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,520 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $25,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,298 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

