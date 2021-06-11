Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $126.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Omnicell stock opened at $140.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Omnicell by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in Omnicell by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

