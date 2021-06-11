OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 385.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $994.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.