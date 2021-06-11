Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Down to $20.82

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.82, but opened at $20.25. Option Care Health shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 32,367 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $190,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

