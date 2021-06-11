Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Down to $20.82

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.82, but opened at $20.25. Option Care Health shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 32,367 shares.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.
The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $190,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.
