Orbitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $759,420.49 and approximately $7.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,246.01 or 0.99906355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00379209 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.61 or 0.00460310 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.26 or 0.00864400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00067073 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

