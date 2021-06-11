Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OESX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of OESX opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $182.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,204 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 53,766 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

