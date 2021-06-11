Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 899,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.47. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

