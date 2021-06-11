Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXBDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.